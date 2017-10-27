Home | News | General | Tom Werner Refutes Claims That Amanda Staveley Made A £1.5Billion Bid To Buy Liverpool

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner insists there is no truth in the rumours that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) rejected a £1.5billion offer to buy the club from a consortium led by Amanda Staveley.

Reports originating in the Middle East claim rumoured Liverpool fan Staveley and her PCP Capital Partners Group were involved in negotiations with FSG for over a year before Reds chiefs pulled out of a potential deal.

Dubai based newspaper The National reported PCP Capital Partners offered FSG an initial £1.2billion in cash for Liverpool potentially rising to £1.5billion dependent on the club’s performances in the Champions League.

However, Werner insists there is no truth in the reports and that FSG have no intention of selling their stake in the Reds.

“We have better things to do than batting down rumours about negotiations with Ms Staveley,” Werner told the Liverpool Echo. “However, there’s no truth to them.”

