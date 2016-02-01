Home | News | General | Stella Oduah is very angry

There are indications that Senator Stella Oduah, representing Anambra North in the Senate is very angry at the moment.

Her anger seems not to be unconnected with the “shabby treatment” she got from her party after all she had done for it says a close aide.

Senator Stella Oduah

She was one of the numerous contestants for the governorship ticket of the PDP who felt short-changed by the manner the primary was conducted and always voiced it.

Oduah was the first to cry foul and even petitioned the PDP National Working Committee. She also had gone to court when she was not getting tangible answers. She later withdrew from the primaries which according to the aide she believed were very shoddy. Now she is sulking and seething in anger.

Many of her teeming supporters in Anambra North say her anger stems from the fact that her party went for Obaze seen as a new entrant into the party she had been part of and also helped build in the state since many years.

They worry that Obaze sees it as a winner taking all kind of thing and have not even extended any overtures to woo her back for the huge support which made her win the Senate seat of Anambra North in the first place.

At the moment, it is hard to say on whose side the former Minister for aviation is but people are watching her body language and thinking that she may be covertly working for APGA since she is not all out working for Oseloka Obaze whom many see as her “brother”(they come from neighbouring commuinities)

