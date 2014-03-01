Home | News | General | PIB: Govt not serious about passage of the bill – Kingsley Chinda, House of Reps

In this third installment of the report on passage of the PIB in the National Assembly, Kingsley Chinda, a lawyer, is the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts. He represents Obio Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers state. In this chat, he spoke extensively why the PIB has remained a mirage in the National Assembly. Excerpts:

WHY is it taking over 17 years to pass a bill considered critical in turning around the fortune of Nigeria? The Seventh Assembly of the House passed it, but the Senate refused to concur, and public funds, including funds from donors, are being expended on this particular bill and yet the situation remains the same?

Well, let me start by saying that the bill which is about the oldest in the National Assembly is a bill that, of course you know, will unbundle the oil sector which is the mainstay of this country. And I feel that some Nigerians are having what I call a deceptive idea about the bill and what it stands to achieve.

Deceptive in the sense that there’s this fear from some sections of the country that the bill is geared towards empowering some persons from a part of the country and that it will be to the advantage of a section of the country and that notion is wrong, very wrong. The bill seeks to unbundle the oil sector, to allow Nigerians and indeed investors have a free play in this sector that otherwise has been completely hijacked by the state. And what it means is that any Nigerian from any part of the country can freely be a player in the oil sector and make profit therefrom.

The only controversial aspect of the bill is perhaps the local community; what we are saying is that the bill which will set precedence for other mineral resources should be one that should not only be fair, but be seen to be fair to all.

By the time we conclude with the PIB, of course other sectors which ordinarily should have been the main stay of the economy but have been neglected, natural resources like ore, and other areas that have been left untapped, will be tapped, and will also set a platform for those other resources.

So firstly, I think that the problem of the bill is that of misconception, of unfounded fear, and then, perhaps to borrow the word, ‘cabals’ who presently are benefiting from the system that we have where the Federal Government is completely in charge and in control of the petroleum sector, including agencies like the NNPC. They will not want this bill to see the light of day. But I stand to be corrected, they will benefit from the PIB if it is properly implemented when passed.

What’s the body language of the IOCs in seeing that this bill pulls through. Is it favourable or are there any underhand tactics being employed by them to kill it?

Well, if you ask me as a legislator from the Niger Delta, no IOC has come to me to lobby whether for or against. But as typical business men, they are enjoying monopoly in the oil sector as we speak. In fact, they call the shots. I can also go further to say that they even undercut the country. Now, if PIB comes into play, they are not likely to enjoy that kind of monopoly. The market will be open, there will be competition, and of course, fairness will be more apparent in this sector as against what we see today which is like a cult group with so much secrecy.

Even as we speak, we are yet to ascertain the exact quantity of crude that we produce as a country. We are also yet to ascertain the exact amount that this country makes from the sale of crude. And then when we also talk about refining, it also means that it will create more jobs for Nigerians. And as long as you are creating more jobs for Nigerians from refining crude, what it means is that in Europe, they will begin to lose jobs.

Because the quantity of crude that we will send to them to refine and send back refined products for us will be reduced. Therefore, the market in Europe will reduce while we will be making profits in Nigeria so I don’t see the IOCs supporting this bill fully. The best they will do is to allow the bill run its course, but I don’t see them giving clear support to the bill.

Given the transparency and accountability posturing of the APC administration and the fact that the President is also the Minister of Petroleum, what is your assessment of government commitment towards getting this bill through?

The government has not made any effort, as far as I’m concerned; it is one step forward, two steps backward. Firstly, I don’t know the fear of Mr President, why he will not appoint a Petroleum Minister. You see one thing should be apparent, if you fail to trust those around you, then something must be wrong. Every Nigerian cannot be corrupt, you cannot be the only Nigerian that is not corrupt. And of course for several months, we have seen that the president is not in a position to carry out the functions of that office. So what happens, the sector will continue to suffer.

So, I’ve not seen any serious effort on the part of government to ensure that this bill, the PIB is realised. Rather, what we hear is that they are coming up with programmes and policies in the oil sector. That is not what we are talking about today. Nigeria has long passed that stage. Let the PIB be passed and assented to, let it be a law, not just a policy, and allow things to be determined by market forces and not the intrigues at play.

Given the lack of support by some of your lawmaker colleagues from other parts of the country, especially the North, what efforts are lawmakers from the Niger Delta making to lobby and educate your doubting colleagues?

Well, like I said before, one of the problems of the PIB is lack of understanding and enlightenment.

Intrigues at play: And of course, we’ve doing that, we’ve been holding meetings both in committees where these things are discussed. But let me tell you one thing, it’s like a culture. Culture dies hard. When somebody is indoctrinated, it will be a little bit difficult to make him see reason. The situation is not likely to change even if oil is discovered in the North. The fact that a few persons, of course not members of the National Assembly, not the ordinary Northerner on the street, some of them are also from the Southern part of the country.

These few persons are milking that sector dry and making all the profits while the generality of Nigerians are suffering. I mean it is enough to make anybody want to unbundle that sector, because if we do so, I’ve also said earlier that anybody from any part of this country is bound to benefit from it. Now aside the oil sector, what about the other sectors, it will also encourage growth.

The by-products of crude will also encourage growth. We are talking about fertiliser, it is used more in the North than in the South. There are several other by-products. So industrialisation is not going to be limited to the South, it is not a thing of region.

But, however, I think that the relevant committees, the Petroleum (Upstream and Downstream) are also making efforts at creating enlightenment to bring people together to discuss the PIB and then let us look at the advantages and perhaps if there are disadvantages, we also look at them. And then put both on a scale and know which is better for this country.

But as legislators, the best we can do is to continue to lobby our colleagues and make them see reason why this PIB should fly and fly at our own time.

The Seventh Assembly passed the PIB, it was the Senate that refused to concur. But despite that setback, I think there’s this arrangement in your rules that you can bring back a bill from the previous Assembly, lay it and re-pass it. But rather, the House decided to introduce two other bills, one by Pally Iriase and one by Reyenieju, and another one from the executive. At the end of the day, the whole thing seems not properly directed and the Senate is waxing stronger. Just last week, the host community aspect of the PIB passed second reading. What’s happening in the House?

First, I will say the Seventh Assembly did not actually pass the PIB. What happened was that the PIB was sent to a special committee to be looked into. And a few of us that were interested continued to call for the report of that committee to be submitted. It was close to the end of that Seventh Assembly that that issue came up, and it was of course hurriedly passed. At that time, it was obvoius that that bill could not have been assented to.

So I still think it was part of the politics besieging the PIB that happened in the Seventh Assembly. Now in the Eighth Assembly, the leadership of the Senate and that of the House told us that they have been advised by some experts that since it appears to be difficult in passing the PIB as a single document, that the document should be brought in phases for people to look at it critically and make necessary inputs.

Because, bringing it as one document appears to be very voluminous, and that way, members can appreciate it better, and then we can decipher the areas that are problematic for the areas that are not very problematic for them to fly. And the areas that are problematic could be rejigged and that way, the PIB could be achieved in no time, and that is what we are doing today.

For the private bills that were brought by some of our colleagues, they are also part of the PIB. So what ordinarily, we should do is to consolidate them as they come in bits. So that once they are consolidated, they will be taken together.

Yes, the Senate has passed the host community aspect and the administrative aspects of the PIB which has also received attention in the House. And I believe that the second aspect of the host community interest will come up soon. And by the special grace of God it will pass. But my concern has always been that we should not continue to play politics with things that touch on the core of the existence of this country.

Today, whether we like it or not, oil is our mainstay. Diversification is being preached, but how much effort are we making toward diversification? How much is the budget for agriculture? How much is the budget for industry? Solid minerals, what have we budgeted for them? We talk more and act less. So I still believe that oil is still our mainstay and will be our mainstay for a long time to come, unless we begin to match our words with actions.

