Mob lynches Ibori for stealing in Warri
Angry mob on Saturday beat to pulp a 22-year-old suspected thief, Jeffry Ibori for burgling a shop along the Cinema Site link road in Okumagba Layout, Warri, Delta State.
It was gathered that the suspect was caught by one of the traders who has been monitoring him following missing items in his shop and that of his neighbours.
The trader raised alarm, which attracted his neighbours and other passersby.
They beat the suspect to stupor before dragging him to the Police Station”B” Division in Warri.
In a chat, the suspect stated that he has no means of livelihood and a residential apartment, adding that he was only trying to survive.
He stated that he usually sold the iron and other stolen items to an unknown person at the Jetty behind Igbudu Primary School in Warri.
Contacted, the Divisional Police Officer,”B” Division in Warri, CSP Anieteh Eyoh could not pick calls put across to him.
