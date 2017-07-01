Maina has silenced Aso Rock – Reno Omokri
Controversial author and former aide to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Pastor Reno Omokri has claimed that Abdurasheed Maina has succeeded in silencing the presidency with his threat.
Omokri said Bubari and APC used lies and propaganda to hoodwink Nigerians into voting them into power in 2015.
The author noted that he wrote his book, “Facts versus Fiction” with the aim of exposing the current President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress, APC.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Omokri also said that while the former President Jonathan was a very shy person, Buhari’s government, conversely, was fraught with corruption.
Omokri who hinged his point on a billboard by an APC governor, pointed out an error in the spelling of an academic field of study, saying the change the APC government brought to Nigeria was riddled with mistakes that had smeared the education sector.
He wrote, “This is the change that @APCNigeria brought to Nigeria. Universities that can’t spell ‘veterinary’ and other basic everyday academic terms.
“Have you noticed that since Maina issued this threat, the Presidency has kept quiet? Very unusual for a hyperactive and talkative Aso Rock.”
