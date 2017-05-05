Home | News | General | Shehu Sani raises concerns over cabal in Buhari’s government

- Senator Shehu Sani says the anti-corruption crusade of the president administration has fallen short of the inability to address fundamental problems undermining government’s policies

- The lawmaker states that the APC administration has recorded significant successes in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents

- Sani says there appears to be the existence of a government within a government in the current administration

Senator Shehu Sani has said that there are clear indications that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been hijacked by a cabal who are holding the president hostage.

The senator representing Kaduna central, made the statement when speaking on the performance of the Buhari administration in an interview with Guardian on Friday, October 27.

Sani stated that anti-corruption crusade of the administration had fallen short of the inability to address the fundamental problems undermining government’s policies.

He however stated that the administration had recorded significant success in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

Sani said: “First and foremost, in 2015, the Buhari administration came with a lot of goodwill. It was a government that came in with high hopes and ambition. Many changes were promised Nigerians, whose expectations were very high.

“There were successes recorded in a number of areas and there were also failures that have been experienced in the past two and half years. “We must accept the fact that Buhari has been able to degrade the capacity of Boko Haram in capturing territories and hoisting flags in our country.

“They also do not have that capacity in launching attacks in Nigeria, because they have been confined to a very small quarter. That does not mean that violence and bombing is over.

“Secondly, Buhari has been able to declare in Nigeria that corruption is a menace to be crushed, otherwise, it will kill us as a people.”

Sani, however, pointed out to a number factors he said had impacted negatively on the administration.

According to him, the failure of the government to appoint ministers from the first week it came into office and the inaction to declare economic blueprint for this administration right from inception were some factors that had slowed down the government.

He said another worrying issue in the administration was that some people had hijacked the instrument of power.

“Another factor is the existence of a government within a government. A clique of people appeared to have surrounded the President and hijacked instrument of power. They overran the government and held the country to ransom. Otherwise, they are known as cabal.

“From a democracy that is a government of the people for the people, we are now in a government of the cabal, by the cabal and for the cabal. And this seriously stained the government of Buhari and undermined the capacity to deliver.

“Nigerians are worried that the President is held hostage and the government is being teleguided, manipulated and directed by few people within the corridors of power.

Sani added that the ability of the Buhari administration to address the problem of corruption seems to be very limited.

He said the president had failed to deal with friends of his administration who have been found wanting.

Meanwhile, President Buhari on Friday, October 27, received governors of Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Kano and Yobe in State House, Abuja.

NAIJ.com gathered that the president met behind closed doors with the northern governors after the Friday Juma'at prayer.

They included Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Yobe state governor, Ibrahim Geidam, Bauchi state governor H.E. Mohammed Abdullahi and Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

