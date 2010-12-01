Home | News | General | Why we recalled Enyeama to first team — Lille CEO

Lille Chief Executive, Marc Ingla, has revealed why Lille Chief Executive, Marc Ingla, has revealed why Vincent Enyeama is back in first-team training, despite being deemed surplus to requirements by new coach, Marcelo Bielsa, alongside 10 others.

The Nigerian goalkeeper was part of the players Bielsa axed from his first team, when he resumed in July.

Vincent Enyeama,

The 10 other players have had their contracts terminated by the Ligue 1 club, while Enyeama is back in the first-team picture, after a six-month injury spell.In an interview with France newspaper, L’equipe, Ingla explained that Enyeama is still at the club, because the 35-year-old has shown a positive attitude since joining the club and after his recent surgery.“I do not have a very specific answer.

Vincent (Enyeama) has a very positive attitude. He is recovering from surgery he had in April on his knee, he is back in training now and we will take it from there,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General