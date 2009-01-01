Top tips: How Can lemon Boost Male Tertility?

Numerous doctors advise men to eat citrus, and especially - lemons. What is special about it, excepting vitamin C, even a child knows the benefits of which? How are lemon and fertility connected? Find out now!

It turns out that lemon juice has a strong positive effect on the male ability of conception - it usually speeds up the sperm movement and also improves sperm quality. Vitamin C and thiamine substance which are present in lemons, enhance virility and fertility.

But at the same moment, you should use the product in a right way and not overdo it, otherwise, it can easily work against you. And getting enough vitamin C can improve male function. If a man cannot conceive a kid for a long time, be sure to include fresh lemon juice in your diet. The studies have shown that lemon boost fertility. It increases the amount of testosterone and reduces the percentage of infertility of men.

100 gram of lemon contains 77% of the RDA of vitamin C. If you cannot stand the taste of lemon and you cannot make yourself to use it, replace it with vitamin C tablets. Also, vitamin C contains thiamine, which it prevents the male disease. The researches have pleasantly surprised the doctors: in combination with vitamin C, thiamine can increase sperm motility and increases fertility.

How should men use lemon to boost fertility?

The main condition is that lemon juice must be fresh. You can also add it to the water or salads, mix with cinnamon and honey, or just drink it. Mix a glass of water with 1 tsp of lemon juice, if you want, add a little honey. Drink it in a half an hour before breakfast. Sip this drink on an empty stomach and repeat the procedure 2-3 times a week. Such lemon drink and fertility are tightly connected. It can improve the condition of women’s health.

Lemon drink for men

When a man has the prostate adenoma it is recommended to use the course of treatment with the following mixture:

• the juice of 3 lemons;

• 3 fresh chicken egg yolk;

• 200 g of honey;

• 200 grams of cognac or red wine.

The ingredients are mixed thoroughly and take 1 tablespoon of a mixture 3 times a day in 20 minutes before eating. The duration of the first part of the course is 1 month; then take a break for 2 weeks. The second part of the course is also carried out within 1 month. You should take 100 g of a decoction of licorice root 3 times a day. Pour 1 tablespoon of dried roots in 0.5 liters of water, cook for 10 minutes and leave it for a while. You can slowly chew dry licorice root during the day. After the course, you should make a break for 2 weeks again, and then return to the first recipe.

Lemon against alcohol and nicotine

Coffee or tea with lemon helps to neutralize the alcohol in the body. It helps to get sober quickly. Regular use of lemon juice facilitates weaning from alcohol and tobacco, and also helps to treat the catarrh of the nose and throat of smokers and alcoholics. It also contributes to better fertility.

Doctors often see the connection between lemon fruit and fertility. So you should try it too and check up the results yourself!

