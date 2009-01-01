Home | News | Health | 8 Reasons of Bad Breath And Simple Solutions

Do you suffer from mouth odour? Do your friends complain about this? Let’s find out the mouth odour solution and ways to get rid of bad breath together.

There might be a situation where you notice that the person you are talking too keeps their distance, or your boyfriend or girlfriend tries to escape from your kisses. You might be thinking about what kind of action caused such a behavior. You should probably try to find out if an unpleasant smell coming from the mouth was the reason.

Bad breath can be permanent or appear from time to time. Everyone experiences this at least once in their lifetime. A quarter of the adult population in the world have an unpleasant smell from the mouth as a constant problem.

Halitosis – this is a scientific name for an unpleasant mouth odour. It can appear sporadically or can disturb you on a daily basis, no matter how hard you try to get rid of bad breath.

10 possible causes of mouth odour

Bear in mind that if you eliminate these reasons, then you will be one step closer to finding out how to get rid of mouth odour.

Poor hygiene of oral cavity

This is the most common cause of halitosis. Even if you brush your teeth twice a day, this isn’t enough to get rid of bad breath. The bad smell appears when you don’t use dental floss and forget to clean your tongue. There are bacteria on your tongue and underneath it , which secrete special gas with an unpleasant odour. When tiny bits of your dinner get stuck between your teeth and you don’t use dental floss, they begin to decay, what acts as the main reason for such odour.

Smoking

Smoking is the number 2 when it comes to mouth odour causes and solutions. Yellow teeth is a characteristic sign of an inveterate smoker. Why? Because every inhaling it leaves its mark on your teeth.

Eating problems

Many products - such as garlic, onion, cheese, smoked food, cabbage, and eggs - can spoil your breath for up to 72 hours. The smell appears after the product interacts with gastric and intestinal enzymes.

Starvation

If you are on a starvation diet, then expect trouble. Low blood sugar level leads to the fact that the body uses fat stored as a source of energy. On the one hand, this is what you wanted to achieve by being on the diet, on the other hand, the intermediate products of this process (ketones) contribute to the appearance of a sweet-sour odour from the mouth.

Dehydration

Dehydration of the body is caused by excessive physical activity, alcohol abuse, heat or simply when you don't drink enough water. This also reduces the production of mucus and saliva. And again these are factors that influence your mouth odour - bacteria and smell.

Coryza

The cause of the bad smell is not actually the running nose, but what is called a postnasal sinking syndrome where nose sniffles enter the throat and accumulate there, forming an ideal environment for the reproduction of bacteria.

Chronic renal failure

This disease is characterized by a long and gradual development, so patients can live for years without knowing about their diagnosis. Among its manifestations is the violation of general acid-base balance of the system, in which organic acids accumulate in the cells of the body, and the body, in turn, can’t withdraw them on its own.

Cancer of the stomach or esophagus

Problems with swallowing, persistent nausea, vomiting and belching are main symptoms of esophageal cancer. Putrid odour occurs when tumor tissues begin to decompose or the remains of food and mucus accumulate over the tumor.

How to get rid of mouth odour?

What is the most effective solution to bad breath? Let’s figure out it together:

1. Use mouth rinse. It is designed both for the destruction of bacteria that cause halitosis and for the removal of food scraps with a specific odor.

2. Drink enough water throughout the day, avoid dehydration and limit consumption of coffee, alcoholic beverages, and juices with the addition of sugar and acids.

3. Minimize unpleasant smell in the morning, brush your teeth twice a day, use floss regularly and start the day with oral rinsing, it kills bacteria that causes the unpleasant odour.

4. Use dental floss daily to avoid appearance food scraps between the teeth and clusters of plaque. Dental floss will help you to remove plaque along the gumline, which is often inaccessible for a toothbrush.

5. Choose toothpaste that consist of fluoride and calcium (this will help strengthen teeth enamel) and with the addition of antiseptic plant extracts (they will reduce the activity of bacteria and improve gums condition).

7. After eating, it is recommended to rinse your mouth with water and chew sugar-free gum for up to two or three minutes.

8. A good mouth odour solution is having a balanced diet. Bear in mind that meat products cause more bacteria that promote bad smell. Opt for more vegetables and fruits.

Mouth odour home remedies

• Eat an apple or fresh carrots - they will clean the teeth, and the vegetable fiber contained in them will absorb some of the stinky substances in the stomach.

• To get rid of a smell caused by eating something "wrong", you can chew parsley, celery, dill, mint, tarragon, anise or fennel.

• To deal with oral cavity bacteria, rinse your mouth with infusions or broths of sage, calendula, chamomile, eucalyptus, and other natural antiseptics.

• In the case of gastritis, you need to normalize your food consumption - avoid fatty, smoked, and too-sweet foods. Drink herbal teas with mint, valerian and sage.

• If you have problems with tonsils, you should find time to visit a doctor get treatment twice a year. You can gargle medicinal herbs or tincture of propolis on a regular basis.

All in all, now you know that such reasons as poor hygiene of your mouth, lack of regular flossing, improper oral cavity care, eating of detrimental food, smoking, as well as tonsillitis, and other related diseases can cause bad breath.

The above-mentioned methods of fighting mouth odour are quite useful, so try some of them, as well as the home remedies, they are also effective in overcoming this problem. Don’t give up!

