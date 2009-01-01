Home | News | Romance | Nigerian Woman Kneels To Propose To Man? (photo)

A confusing proposal photo has gone viral on the internet. The woman is seen kneeling while the man is putting a ring on her finger. The question is: who proposed to whom?

The man is supposed to be the one kneeling while the woman is standing or sitting. Here, the tables are turned and we wonder if the woman is the one who asked.

Or perhaps he surprised her so much and before he could kneel down, she fell to the floor in gratitude. The right thing then would have been to join her.

However the man here seems very comfortable being the only one standing as he put the ring on her finger. We also can't help but notice that the signs say: 'Will you MERRY me?' The word 'merry' is used instead of 'marry?'

Which is why the whole internet is wonder, what on earth is going on here?

