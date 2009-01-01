Home | News | Technology | Check Out the All New Mitsubishi Xpander! (Photos)
Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Plans to Empower and Create More Prosperity to Nigerians

Check Out the All New Mitsubishi Xpander! (Photos)



Bra Jude GH
  • 23 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Check Out the All New Mitsubishi Xpander! (Photos) Mitsubishi Xpander

The Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan and the company is doing well.

Mitsubishi revealed their all-new Mitsubishi Xpander at the Indonesia International Auto Show in Jakarta, Indonesia.

 The exterior has prominent lines as well as a pair of sporty looking L-shaped LED taillights. 

The seven-seater cabin is spacious. It has a three-spoke steering wheel, metallic accents, and an impressive number of storage compartments including 16 cup holders.

 In the tech aspect the Mitsubishi Xpander is equipped with digital multi-information display in the instrument cluster and an infotainment system with Bluetooth and Internet connectivity.

 The sleek SUV is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces a low 103hp. You have the liberty to choose either the five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox, regardless of your choice, all Mitsubishi Xpanders will be equipped with front-wheel drive.

 Pricing starts from N5.2m ($14,152) excluding shipping and clearing, it’s presently only sold at Indonesia, but will be in other markets early 2018.

 See photos of the Mitsubishi Xpander below;


view more articles

About Article Author

Bra Jude GH
Bra Jude GH

I am extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. I have over 3+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. I am committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is my driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

Check Out the All New Mitsubishi Xpander! (Photos)

Check Out the All New Mitsubishi Xpander! (Photos)

Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Plans to Empower and Create More Prosperity to Nigerians

Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Plans to Empower and Create More Prosperity to Nigerians

iPhone 8: Release Date, Price, Specs, Rumours And News About Apple's Flagship Phone For 2017

iPhone 8: Release Date, Price, Specs, Rumours And News About Apple's Flagship Phone For 2017

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 313