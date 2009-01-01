Check Out the All New Mitsubishi Xpander! (Photos)
- 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan and the company is doing well.
Mitsubishi revealed their all-new Mitsubishi Xpander at the Indonesia International Auto Show in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The exterior has prominent lines as well as a pair of sporty looking L-shaped LED taillights.
The seven-seater cabin is spacious. It has a three-spoke steering wheel, metallic accents, and an impressive number of storage compartments including 16 cup holders.
In the tech aspect the Mitsubishi Xpander is equipped with digital multi-information display in the instrument cluster and an infotainment system with Bluetooth and Internet connectivity.
The sleek SUV is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces a low 103hp. You have the liberty to choose either the five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox, regardless of your choice, all Mitsubishi Xpanders will be equipped with front-wheel drive.
Pricing starts from N5.2m ($14,152) excluding shipping and clearing, it’s presently only sold at Indonesia, but will be in other markets early 2018.
See photos of the Mitsubishi Xpander below;
About Article Author
I am extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. I have over 3+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. I am committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is my driving force.View More Articles