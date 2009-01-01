Home | News | Technology | Check Out the All New Mitsubishi Xpander! (Photos)

The Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan and the company is doing well.

Mitsubishi revealed their all-new Mitsubishi Xpander at the Indonesia International Auto Show in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The exterior has prominent lines as well as a pair of sporty looking L-shaped LED taillights.

The seven-seater cabin is spacious. It has a three-spoke steering wheel, metallic accents, and an impressive number of storage compartments including 16 cup holders.

In the tech aspect the Mitsubishi Xpander is equipped with digital multi-information display in the instrument cluster and an infotainment system with Bluetooth and Internet connectivity.

The sleek SUV is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces a low 103hp. You have the liberty to choose either the five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox, regardless of your choice, all Mitsubishi Xpanders will be equipped with front-wheel drive.

Pricing starts from N5.2m ($14,152) excluding shipping and clearing, it’s presently only sold at Indonesia, but will be in other markets early 2018.

See photos of the Mitsubishi Xpander below;