OMG!! Man (26) Thoroughly Beats Up His Mother...Reason Will Blow Your Mind

A ZVISHAVANE man thoroughly beat up his mother and destroyed property because she refused to pay his rent.

Presley Njanje (26) reportedly told his mother Rosemary Njanje (54) that it was her duty to look after him since he was her child. So when she failed to pay his rent she was beaten up.

Feeling humiliated, she got him arrested on assault and malicious damage to property charges.

The court heard that on 22 July, Njanje proceeded to his mother's place and upon arrival he started demanding money to pay his rent.

He reportedly went wild when she told him that she had no money. He smashed windows before beating her up.

As if that was not enough, he also kicked the French door and broke the glass.

Realising that his mother was lying down helplessly, he stole her Samsung mobile phone worth $150.

The damaged property was valued at $33.

Njanje appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing three counts namely assault, malicious damage to property and contempt of court.

Sometime in September 2016, a peace order was granted, barring him from going to his mother's place so he had violated it.

For assault he was slapped with three months imprisonment or $100 fine, for malicious damage to property it was four months of which three months were suspended on condition he pays for damaged property and for contempt of court it was three months imprisonment or $100 fine.

