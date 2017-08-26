Home | Odd | OMG! Hunter Shoots Colleague Dead After He Mistook Him For A Grasscutter (Graphic Photo)

A man has found himself in serious trouble after he reportedly shot dead his colleague who is a hunter during a hunt.

The body of the victim shot by the colleague

A 42-year old hunter, Naa Kwesi has shot dead his colleague after he mistook him for a grass cutter. The sad incident happened at Akyem Hweakwei in the Birem North District of Ghana.

MyNewsGH reported that Odikro Kofi David a resident of the area told mynewsgh.com that the suspect and Acheampong Daniel alias Obolo 45, prior to his death, were seen heading into the forest for a hunting expedition.

“In the evening the suspect returned home but Obolo never came back. When the family of the deceased asked of his whereabouts, he claimed they both parted ways when they entered the forest. A search party was constituted the next day when he failed to return home to look for the deceased but there was no trace of him. On the third day, a complaint was lodged with the police leading to the arrest of the suspect who confessed to killing him revealing that he mistook him for game. He led the police to retrieve the body”, he disclosed.

He was arraigned before the Birem North Magistrate Court and provisionally charged for murder and remanded in police custody to reappear on August 26, 2017. According to the prosecutor, the adjournment was to give them enough time to conduct further investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the decomposing body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary of the health facility in the area.