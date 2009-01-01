Home | Odd | OMG!! Man Walks Into Police Station, Says He’s Tired Of Eating Human Flesh
A South African man has reportedly walked into a police station and confessed he was tired of eating human flesh.
He also handed over human body parts – a hand and a leg – to officers.

After his confession, he led the police to a house in the town of Estcourt where more human remains were found.

Police spokeswoman, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, confirmed that the suspect confessed to cannibalism and suggested there was more than one victim.

“It is alleged that the suspect raped, killed and cut up body of a woman, which they then consumed” she told the South African website News24.

Upon investigation, two other men, were arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.

A fourth man has also been charged of possessing human flesh and tissues.

All four men appeared in court yesterday and are due to appear again in court next week.

