WTF? Father Beheads His Sons After An Argument With His Wife

Father Beheads His Sons After An Argument With His Wife

People have been left in serious shock after a 33-year-old allegedly beheaded his two sons in Njukini area, Taita Taveta county of Kenya. The man identified as Charles Mutuku surrendered to the police after the evil act.

Police boss Simon Gababa said the father of three had an argument with his wife on Tuesday evening before she fled with their five-month-old daughter, The Star reported.

"After the fiery disagreement, his wife decided to spend the night with her friends only to come back the following morning to the lifeless bodies of her sons," Gababa told The Star on phone.

Kelvin Juko, a neighbour, described the suspect as hostile and occasionally violent towards his wife.

"The two have been fighting for a while now but we never expected that things would escalate to murder," he said.

Gababa said they are investigating the incident and the suspect will be arraigned on Thursday.

The boys were five and eight years old; their bodies were taken to Taveta District Hospital mortuary.