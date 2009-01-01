Home | Photos | See What a Curvy Nollywood Actress Was Seen Doing on the Street of Lagos

Patpat Ugwu is a talented Nigerian actress who has all it takes to win the hearts of the big audience in the country where the level of competition is high.

Patpat Ugwu hawking groundnuts

Patpat Ugwu is not just an actress, she is also a singer and a progressing model. She is endowed with impressive hips and a conspicuous bum.

She was recently pictured on the set of a movie in Lagos where she played the role of a groundnuts seller. Despite her plebian role, she still looked appealing in her skin-tight green outfit.

Patpat is one of the Instagram figures who show 'no mercy' to guys when uploading sensual pictures as she flaunts her body parts freely.

Her popularity in the entertainment industry is steadily growing and in a couple of years, she might be one of the biggest actors to watch.

See more photos of Patpat below: