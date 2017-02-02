Another APC Chieftain Dares Obasanjo To Reveals When Igbos Can Vie For President

- An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has said that Igbos can only vie for president after President Muhammadu Buhari's second tenure

- Benjamin Apugo said Igbos can campaign for presidency in 2023

- Apugo also said the former president Olusegun Obasanjo had no right to state when any region or group should vie for presidential election in Nigeria

A member and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Abia state has said that Igbos can only push for presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure.

Benjamin Apugo said the quest for an Igbo president can only be achieved in 2023.

Apugo who is also a member of the APC board of trustees while reacting to a statement made by former president Olusegun Obasanjo on the push for an Igbo president, advised people from the South-East to disregard any plans for that.

“What I do know is that Ndi Igbo should talk about Presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari. I think we should support this government,” Apugo said.

Obasanjo had earlier promised Nigerians that in 2019, the Igbo people will produce a president.

But Apugo said the former president had no right to dictate who would run the race for Nigeria’s presidential bid.

He said: “Former President Obasanjo feels he can muzzle the Igbos because he perceived we do not have a leader; why should Obasanjo say 2019 is the turn of the Igbos, is he an Igbo man?

“Or is he the one who gives presidency to any race? If its Obasanjo that gives president to anybody, why didn’t he succeed himself when he sought for a third term?”