Home | Politics | PDP Mocks APC: Show Nigerians What You Have Done For Them After 2 Years

The Ahmed Makarfi’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has admonished the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to stop blaming the past administration for their alleged failure and show Nigerians the progress they have made since 2015.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Makarfi’s faction, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said the APC was yet to deliver on its campaign promise of change.

Adeyeye noted that the Buhari’s anti-corruption war only targets the opposition and gives succour to corrupt members of the ruling party.

Calling on APC to show Nigerians that it has the capacity to lead the country, Adeyeye said, “It has been two years since the ‘ruling party in opposition’ took over power in May, 2015 and all the APC has done since assumption of office is complaining and whining, instead of governance and delivering to Nigerians its campaign promises.

“Nigerians have not also forgotten how the APC in opposition politicized all issues of governance without proffering a single solution to any of them, but remained adamant, condemning the sincere policies of previous PDP administration.

“Nigerians thought the only reply by the APC to our statement of Wednesday, March 29, 2017, would have been for the party to roll out its achievements in the last two years instead of another shameless descent into the abyss of propaganda, blame-game and media trial of previous PDP-led administration.

“However, we are not surprised because the APC has no achievement to flaunt before Nigerians than the boring rehash of what the PDP did or did not do.

“We still maintained that Nigerians should take critical look at the mid-term report of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and compare it to that of the current APC-led government and access them on performance and achievements.

“On the much celebrated anti-corruption fight of the APC, it must be noted that it was previous PDP governments that created and sustained all the institutions for fighting corruption such as the ICPC and the EFCC.

“Under the PDP administrations most of those who were tried by these agencies were PDP members. There was no effort to shield PDP members from prosecution and investigation, as is the case with the APC government, which has made it a policy to sweep all the dirt of its members under the carpet.

“Recall the grass cutting allegations against the SGF, the awards of contracts to ghost companies by the Federal Government Committee on Northeast, allegation of attempted bribery of Judges by the Minister of Transport and that of Science and Technology, the CBN forex racketeering and most recently, the DSS indictment of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu and many others.

“On the war on Boko Haram, the APC spokesman forgot to mention that it was the same weapons bought by previous PDP administration that the present government is still using to prosecute the war on insurgency in the Northeast.

“He also forgot to mention that despite his corruption claim on the PDP-led Government, the PDP made Nigeria’s Economy the largest in Africa and the fastest growing in the world. Where are we now? In less than two years, our economy is in recession.

“May we again remind the APC that the Dollar under the PDP Government was 165 Naira to one dollar. Today, the difference is there for everyone to see. The 18,000 Naira minimum wage could buy two bags of rice and still had some change in the PDP led government, but today, where are we?

“Nigerians have never been so hungry in their entire lives, except during the civil war as seen in the last two years. The APC spokesman forgot to add that, the Federal Government under the PDP created 500,000 jobs a year for our teeming unemployed youths. Since the APC led administration took over, more than 4.5 million people have lost their jobs.

“During the era of the PDP under President Goodluck Jonathan alone, 12 new Universities, and Almajiri schools were established. What is the APC achievement in education, agriculture, sports development, job creation, economy etcetera.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Politics