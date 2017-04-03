PDP Moves To Recall 2 Lawmakers Who Announced Defection To APC

The Jigawa chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has moved to bring its members together with a view of recalling two state legislators who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two legislators, Ibrahim Sulaiman Gwiwa, representing Gwiwa Constituency and Shuaibu Inuwa Fagam, representing Fagam Constituency, defected to the APC from the PDP in February.

And according to a report on Daily Trust, the two defectors may face the wrath of the party should they be recalled.

Speaking on the issue, Sule Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa state said there was no reason for the legislators’ action

Lamido made this known over the weekend in Bamaina town of Birnin Kudu local government area.

He added that machinery had since been put in place to liaise with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collate necessary statistical data that would help them in collecting the signatures to actualise the recall plan.

Meanwhile, news2.online.com has also gathered that Lamido vowed to resist any form of intimidation to silence him by the present government.

He said he was ready to join hands with patriotic Nigerians to fight what he called the present trend to silence people through intimidation.