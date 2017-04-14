Home | Politics | Ex-Wada Aide, Phrank Tackles Governor Bello: Your Leadership Style Is Dividing Kogi People

Former Chief Communications Manager to ex-Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, Phrank Shaibu, has advised the current governor of the state, Yahaya Bello to change his style of leadership which he tagged as “divisive” in nature.

Shaibu said rather than stick to a leadership style that is causing division among the people of the state, Bello should toll the path of peace by uniting people of the state.

The former Wada’s aide issued the advise while condemning the re-arrest of Austin Okai, a celebrated blogger and activist.

In a statement he personally signed and sent to DAILY POST, Shaibu described the rearrests of Okai operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, after he was granted bail by a magistrate Court as a national shame and height of insensitivity by the authorities.

The kogi State Governor was alleged to have been the mastermind behind the initial re-arrest and detention of Okai.

The statement reads, “This is indeed a national shame and an open disgrace. It’s the height of insensitivity. I’m totally shocked that Comrade Okai was re-arrested inside the court after the magistrate had granted him bail. This is clearly a barbaric and belligerent act.

“If it is true that Governor Yahaya Bello is the actual mastermind, then it is unfortunate. It is definitely a sad narrative that such a young man who became Governor in uncertain and strange circumstance could order the arrest of a citizen whose only offence was the exercise of right to free speech. This is absolutely crude and despotic and should be condemned by all lovers of democracy worldwide.”

Frowning at the leadership style of the governor, Shaibu wondered what Bello would have done if he were in the shoes of his predecessor, Wada who was “widely insulted, publicly embarrassed and attacked in the media but maintained a cool mien.

“Everyone in Kogi State and Nigeria knows what I did to Captain Idris Wada. I consistently lampooned the immediate past Governor. There were so many of us including but not limited to some of the media aides to the the present Governor.

“Not once was any of us threatened or arrested because Wada concentrated on the positive side of our criticism of his administration and tried to make peace with everyone .”

Calling on Bello to order the release of Okai, Shaibu said, “Alhaji Yahaya Bello should order the release Austin Okai immediately. He should also seek the path of peace and change his leadership style.

“The narrative out there is diametrically opposed to his attempt at addressing the malaise of kidnapping in kogi state and does not fit a young man like him. He should be more interested in uniting the people as against the divisive style that is the hallmark of his administration.”



