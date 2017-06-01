Home | Politics | See How Jonathan’s Advisers And Aides Stole Over N35.2m from Amnesty Funds In Two months
Ayogu Nnamdi, a prosecution witness in the trial of Henry Ugbolue, an aide to Kingsley Kuku (former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta) has revealed how some aides and advisers to the then president pocketed over N35.2m from Amnesty Funds in two months.

Nnamdi Thursday told Justice M. M. Kolo of the FCT High Court Wuse, Abuja that the accounts of Great & Gamaliel Alliance Limited received a turnover of about N35.2million in two months.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had on April 20, 2016 arraigned Ugbolue and Lawrence Pepple, both former aides to Kuku on two separate charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, false declaration of assets and fraudulent acquisition of property to the tune of N55million.


