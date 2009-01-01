Home | Politics | Jonathan Scattered PDP Because of His Ambition, Former Party Chairman reveals

- The unending crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still a major topic in the polity

- Some decisions made by top members of the party in the past may have affected the party's survival

- The party's former chairman, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor blames former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan for the party's current state

PDP former chairman, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor has said that the party's current state was caused due to the past decisions made by former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

In an interview with Leadership, Ogbulafor stated that Jonathan scattered the party because of his personal ambition.

Ogbulafor was forced to resign his position as the PDP chairman in 2010 after he insisted on power rotation between the north and south, against the wish of Jonathan.

Jonathan went ahead to win the 2011 presidential elections afterwards.

“PDP is a party I love so much because l invested my energy and strength in helping to build it when I was national chairman. Then I controlled 28 states where we have governors. That was why I said the PDP will rule for 60 years.

“For somebody who is controlling 28 states as national chairman of the then ruling PDP, why can’t I rule for 60 years? But the former President, Goodluck Jonathan came and scattered it.

“He refused to take advice from his national chairman then which was me. I was advising Jonathan not to contest for presidency after he had completed his ticket with former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua because there was an existing agreement with top hierarchy of the national caucus of the PDP that zoning must be observed and strictly respected.

“We had agreed that the presidency of this country must be on the basis of eight years of two tenure to the South and eight years of two tenure for the north,” Ogbulafor said.

Ogbulafor also accused former federal commissioner of information, Chief Edwin Clark of putting pressure on Jonathan to get rid of him.

His words: “Chief E.K Clark told him that if you allow Ogbulafor to remain there as PDP chairman, you won’t be able to achieve your plans.

“So Jonathan found every reason to push me away. And in one year, Jonathan had five national chairmen of PDP. That was when the party became sick. The same Jonathan crumbled the PDP only for him to come back now to claim that he wants to rebuild and unite the party. Is it not a foolish act?”

Goodluck Jonathan has in recent times made frantic efforts to unite warring leaders of the PDP

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, June 7, announced the registration of five new political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Mr Adedeji Soyebi, INEC’s commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, made this known at the end of the commission’s meeting in Kaduna.

The new political parties, according to Soyebi, are Young Progressive Party (YPP), Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP), All Democratic Peoples Movement (ADPM) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).

This brings to 45, the number of registered political parties in the country.

