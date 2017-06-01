Home | Politics | Reveals: "Real reason Goodluck Jonathan Lost 2015 Election"

A Chieftain of the People Democratic Party, PDP, and three times governorship aspirant in Adamawa State, Dr. Umar Ardo has insisted that immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 election the moment he removed Justice Salami as President of the Appeal Court.

Ardo, also a former Special Assistant to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said the removal of the Appeal Court President paved way for merger of Bola Tinubu’s ACN and Buhari’s CPC which became a strong force.

He also noted that sacking the Judge ended a secret alliance between Jonathan’s PDP and Tinubu’s ACN.

Ardo made this revelation while fielding questions from journalists.

According him, “Jonathan lost the election from that Sunday he removed Justice Salami as President of Court of Appeal.

“Because that act effectively ended the secret alliance between Jonathan’s PDP and Tinubu’s ACN.

“More importantly, it handed over Tinubu’s ACN to Buhari’s CPC for the APC merger.

“The reason is, of the then six ACN controlled states, only Lagos was by INEC’s pronouncement; the rest was by tribunals’ pronouncements headed by Justice Salami as President, Court of Appeal.

“So Salami’s brazen removal obviously was a serious affront to the ACN.

“The causal causation is this – without CPC going to tribunal, Salami wouldn’t have been removed; without Salami’s removal, ACN would not have been thrown in the arms of Buhari, without which there would be no merger, and without which incumbent wouldn’t have been defeated.”

