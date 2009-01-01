Home | Politics | OPINION: Why Pastor Mbaka, Tunde Bakare Suddenly Lost Their Voice Under Buhari

Editor’s note: Pastor Ejike Mbaka and Tunde Bakare are among the few Nigerian pastors who could not hide their feelings to criticize what they perceive as oppression by any government of day. Their criticism of the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government was so obvious during the build-up to 2015 general election that many Nigerians believed they were indirectly selling the candidature of the then General Muhammadu Buhari.

onlinenigeria.com gathered that the former Special Adviser to Goodluck Jonathan on new media, Reno Okri, in his Facebook page wonders why Pastor Mbaka and Bakare keep quit in the face of the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge from the curriculum.

How Pastor Tunde Bakare and Reverend-Father Ejike Mbaka can keep quiet in the face of the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge from our public funded school curriculum may surprise even Satan himself!

These were people that would speak at the drop of a hat under Goodluck Jonathan but now appear to have lost their voice under their Messiah, Muhammadu Buhari.

Tunde Bakare especially can now see that he may have not been wrong when he said in the The Punch Newspapers of Monday October 2, 2006 that “Let me tell you the truth by the spirit of God, neither OBJ, Atiku, IBB and this tall one, Buhari are part of the new.

"They are part of the old that is decaying. That old one is passing away. The new is emerging and these ones are not part of that new.”

