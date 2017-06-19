Home | Politics | APC: Fayose Using Presidential Ambition To Seek Attention, Distract Ekiti People
APC: Fayose Using Presidential Ambition To Seek Attention, Distract Ekiti People



Fayose Using Presidential Ambition To Seek Attention, Distract Ekiti People
The Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has berated the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose for declaring that he would claim power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The state arm of APC in the state said Fayose was using his Presidential ambition to divert attention from his “fraudulent” activities in the state.

A statement by the state Chairman of the party, Taiwo Olatunbosun said Fayose’s declaration to contest for presidency was a pipe dream rooted in the governor’s refusal to pay workers’ salary.

Olatunbosun said it was clear why the governor allegedly put the state into N42b debts to pay salary, allowances, pensions and gratuity, including severance package of former political office holders but allegedly diverted the money to projects that had no bearing to the welfare of people of the state.

According to Olatunbosun,: “Having known Fayose as a political merchant who always contests elections without spending his personal money, we now know the reason why he has borrowed N42b to finance projects which costs have spiraled without much progress in those projects.

“Fayose borrowed two tranches of bailout comprising N9.6b and N8.8b before taking a monthly N1.3b Budget Support Facility for nine months to pay salary but he diverted all to projects awarded to his friends’ companies in which he has interest to enable him fund his presidential campaign.

“Fayose has no other business and cannot survive outside politics and so has chosen Ekiti State as his trading post to make money with the alleged connivance of his Ibadan friends.

“Even though we know that Fayose’s presidential ambition is a pipe dream to further divert the attention of Ekiti people from his fraudulent administration after earlier announcing to re-contest the governorship election to complete the six months he lost in his aborted first term, as a political merchant, he has started day-dreaming over a presidential ambition to gain attention and distract Ekiti people from the misapplication of public funds for private advantage.”


APC: Fayose Using Presidential Ambition To Seek Attention, Distract Ekiti People
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.

