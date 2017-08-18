Home | Politics | Osinbajo attends inauguration of Rwandan president
The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is on Friday joining other world leaders to witness the inauguration of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda in the country’s capital, Kigali.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday morning.

Akande said Osinbajo would return to the country immediately after the inauguration.

The statement read, “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is attending the presidential inauguration of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, taking place today in Kigali, the country’s capital.

“The inauguration ceremony which is expected to be witnessed by several African Heads of State and Government, follows President Kagame’s victory at the August 4 Rwandan presidential election.

“Prof. Osinbajo who is accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is expected back in Abuja later today.”


