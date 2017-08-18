Home | Politics | Edo indigene slams APC chairman Oyegun, ministers for alleged neglect of the state

- APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has been lambasted by an Edo indigene

- Oyegun was said to have done nothing in the state since his party took over power in 2015

- A Facebook user, Pharez Okpere noted that development has been eluding the state since APC took the power

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Odigie Oyegun has been lambasted by an indigene of Edo state for allegedly doing nothing in the state since his party took over on May 29, 2015.

NAIJ.com gathered that a Facebook user, Pharez Okpere, said that former BoT chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih built from scratch the Benin by pass and completed the Benin Warri dualization project.

He also noted that Chief (Arc) Michael Onolememen reconstructed the Benin-Ore road turned it from a death trap to a smooth road. He also made sure all federal roads in Edo state were constantly maintained.

READ ALSO: FG urges court to return Nnamdi Kanu back to prison

Okpere, however, said that the state is not feeling the presence of the federal government in the state despite that Oyegun is the national chairman of APC.

He said: “Chief Tony Annenih built from scratch the Benin by pass and completed the Benin Warri dualization project.

“Before the Benin by-pass was constructed all the vehicular traffic going to Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, go through from Ugbowo to Sapele road... Can you imagine the gridlock and the commotion that Benin City was facing at that time?

“Chief (Arc) Michael Onolememen reconstructed the Benin-Ore road turned it from a death trap to a smooth road. He also made sure all federal roads in Edo state were constantly maintained.

“Can we still say we have a federal minister from Edo state today? So we have a ruling party where the party chairman is from Edo and the government have not done a single thing in Edo state for 2 years and some morons still want us to blame Mike Onolememen and Tony Annenih who can point to what they did in Edo state in their times as ministers.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Please show us one hospital that has been constructed by your minister in Edo. Show us what your government has done in Edo state for 2 years.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Oyegun stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was given a very difficult task.

Watch this NAIJ.com video as Governor Ortom speaks about a visit to Buhari in London:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Politics