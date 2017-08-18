Home | Politics | APC has abandoned Buhari – Babatope

Former Minister of Transport and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Ebenezer Babatope has claimed that President Muhammadu Buahri has been abandoned by his party.

Buhari is a member of the All Progressives Congress.

According to Babatope, Buhari no longer gets supports from his party since sickness sent him away from the country to London.

The elder statesman told Telegraph that the APC has totally failed Nigerians and should be ready to vacate power in 2019.

“He said, “It is not easy to govern Nigeria. If the APC will say the truth, they will tell you that they are having it extremely difficult to run the affairs of Nigeria.

“But that is a different matter, and that is why we, the people of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are set to take over power from them in 2019.

“You cannot stop politicians from talking and that is the reason why there are lots of comments by the ruling party on what former President Jonathan said about his performance in office.

“But, you cannot say because people are talking, therefore they have failed or judge them as those who failed.

“So, I believe that Jonathan has done his best for Nigeria and he should be commended and given a pat on the back for ensuring that he rose up when he was in government to give the people of Nigeria an effective leadership.

“Talking about the APC administration, Buhari has not been able because of his ill-health to give justification to his leadership. When he was well, he did very well and therefore you cannot say what Buhari did is evil. But the APC as a party is not an effective party at all.

“They cannot even support Buhari when he was sick. As far as I am concerned, APC is a bundle of failure and therefore should be shown the way out in 2019. APC has failed Nigerians and not only did it fail Nigerians, it has failed itself as a party.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Politics