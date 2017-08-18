Home | Politics | Kemi Olunloyo Declares Intention To Contest For Governor Of Oyo State



Controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo who was recently released from prison has declared her intention to contest for Oyo state governor in 2019.

Kemi posted a photo on her Instagram page with the message;

#BREAKING I am waking up today as a #Politician. YES! I am running for Governor of #OyoState Nigeria in 2019 as an independent #MadamKOO2019

Invite your friends to my rebranded campaign pages Facebook.com/HNNAfrica and Twitter @HNNAfrica plus Instagram @KemiOlunloyo. Lets start rebranding Oyo state.

Our campaign hashtag is #OyosBiggerPicture and #MadamKOO2019

We will REOPEN #Lautech, empower women, feed children and put all the area boys thru education so they can get good jobs. Affordable EVERYTHING! We start on the streets!! Our Campaign donation portal is coming and phone number is posted.

I am running a social media and grassroots campaign. Lets change Oyo state now.

Kemi Olunloyo is the daughter of former Oyo State governor Victor Omololu Olunloyo and the second of ten children. She lived for 14 years in Nigeria, 30 years in the United States, and five years in Canada before being deported to Nigeria.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Politics