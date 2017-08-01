Home | Politics | Fayose Reacts To President Buhari’s Return

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Monday described the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London as a “welcome development.”

Fayose, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum made the remark after a brief meeting with some governors and leaders of the party at the Asaba International Airport, in Delta State.

Congratulating the president on his return, Fayose reminded him that Nigerians are hungry not only for food but for development.

The governor called on the Buhari-led All Progressive Congress (APC) government to face governance “squarely and deliver the gains of democracy to the people”.

“We are happy that President Buhari is back, it is a welcome development but Nigerians are hungry, they need food, they need development.

“We in PDP know what is right for Nigerians, democracy is strengthened by opposition, APC should face governance squarely and give Nigerians democratic dividends,’’ he said.

