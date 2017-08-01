Home | Politics | Fani-Kayode Gives Reasons President Buhari Must Resign Now

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office.

Fani-Kayode, who made the claim noted that the president did not inspect the guard of honour at the airport upon his arrival on Sunday. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain also observed that Buhari’s hands were shaking while reading his speech on Monday.

In a series of tweets via his social media, the former Minister wrote: “Muhammadu Buhari could not inspect guard of honor at the airport.

He could not do a live TV broadcast. He cannot go to office but must work from home. “Finally he could not read his speech without his hands shaking.

How much longer will this charade last? “He must resign before he relapses.”

