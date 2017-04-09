Home | Politics | UPDATE: Buhari Orders Service Chiefs To Deal With IPOB’s Secret Army, Boko Haram And Other Security Issues

Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the Service Chiefs to tackle the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)’s secret army, Boko Haram and various security threats plaguing the country.

According to Vanguard, the Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, revealed that the issue discussed at the closed-door meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs.

We gathered that those in attendance include the Chief of Defence, Maj. Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas.

Buhari who spoke for just six minutes said his government would renew fight against Boko Haram, kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes.

He also said Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable thereby squashing any hope of the country breaking up.

