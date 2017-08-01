Home | Politics | Pro-Buhari groups fight dirty in supremacy battle
Pro-Buhari groups fight dirty in supremacy battle



Factional groups of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) attacked each other on Wednesday in a bid to gain control of the Katampe headquarters of the organisation in Abuja.

Although the face off had been going on for months, it climaxed yesterday when the warring factions clashed over which one had the power to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical vacation abroad.
One of the groups was led by Alhaji Danladi Pasalli, while the other by Alhaji Aminu Isa Bayero.
They had converged at the secretariat for a press conference to speak on Buhari’s return and nationwide broadcast.
The Pasalli faction which arrived earlier at the venue, took control of the office and locked out the other group led by Bayero.
Bayero and his group invited the police and officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) to retake the office for their meeting, while the Bayero group also invited the police to the venue to ensured that only members loyal to them had access into the building.
Despite the arrival of security agents, Bayero and his national secretary, Nnenna Lancaster Okoro and their supporters remained locked out.
To forestall further trouble, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Katampe, Tino Dangana. appealed to the two groups to submit five names each to deliberate and resolve the crisis.

The crisis in the organisation dates back to February when the Acting National Coordinator, Alhaji Aminu Isa Bayero, was suspended by the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru N’Kaura, and replaced with Alhaji Danladi Passalli.

