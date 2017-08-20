Home | Politics | 2019 Polls: Borno APC Woos Sheriff’s Faction Of PDP
2019 Polls: Borno APC Woos Sheriff’s Faction Of PDP



The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Borno State has offered an olive branch to embattled former governor of the state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and his faction of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to join hands with Governor Kashim Shettima in his reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of millions of internally-displaced persons, IDPs, back to their liberated communities.

Chairman of APC in the state, Ali Bukar Dalori spoke against agitations in some quarters that Sheriff was working underground to woo some major APC stakeholders and loyalists of Governor Shettima to cause disaffection in the ruling party ahead of 2019 general elections in the state.

Dalori said there was no vacancy at Government House in 2019, following the development strides executed in the area of job creation, poverty alleviation, security, agricultural modernisation, infrastructure development, prompt payment of salaries and allowances to civil servants, among others, by Governor Shettima.

The APC Chairman reiterated that no opposition party will win any elective position at the wards, local and state government levels in 2019, saying his party will produce acceptable candidates to the electorate.


