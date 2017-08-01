Home | Politics | What Nigeria will look like under Buhari if military monitors social media posts - Shehu Sani
What Nigeria will look like under Buhari if military monitors social media posts - Shehu Sani



Senator Shehu Sani has envisioned what Nigeria would look like when security agencies start monitoring social media posts.

The Nigerian army said yesterday that it has put machineries in place to commence monitoring hate speeches against the government and the military. 
The Director of Defence Information, Major-General John Enenche, had said that the move became necessary in the light of troubling activities and misinformation capable of jeopardizing the unity of the country.
He said that the social media had always been a challenge all over the world and for the military, it was no different.
This came barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met with service chiefs and ordered them to strengthen their operations all over the country.
But reacting to the development, Senator Sani pointed out that Nigeria will take the shape of George Orwell’s authoritarian novel, “1984” where the activities of the citizens were keenly monitored by Big Brother.
In a Facebook post, the Senator noted, “When security agencies monitors postings on social media, then we are now in a ‘Big Brother state’.”


