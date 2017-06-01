Home | Politics | Shehu Sani ‘mocks’ presidency rodents’ story: Rats in Aso Rock eats corned beef, Yoghourt

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to reports that President Muhammadu Buhari can’t work from his office due to destruction caused by rodents.

Following his return from London, the Presidency had said Buhari cannot work from his office due to destruction caused by rodents.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had disclosed that the president would work from home because his office was undergoing renovation due to destruction by rodents, a decision that has so far drawn widespread condemnation from some Nigerians.

Reacting to the claim, the Senator mockingly said rodents in the Presidential Villa cannot be compared with those that can be found in Nyanya, a densely populated area in Abuja.

In a post on his Facebook page, the lawmaker said rodents in the Presidential Villa eats “corned beef, crumbs of croissants, splash of Yoghourt.”

But that, “Rodents of the Villa, Thee art blessed unlike Rodents of Nyanya.

“Rodents of the Villa, Thee art privileged unlike Rodents of Ajegunle.

“When Thee art in AC, They art in heat.

“When thee eat crumbs of croissants, They eat crumbs of cassava.

“When thee eat splash of Yoghourt’ They eat splash of Akamu.

“When thee eat pieces of Corned Beef, They eat pieces of kpomo.”

