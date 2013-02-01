Home | Politics | Buhari signs anti-graft, other agreements
Buhari signs anti-graft, other agreements



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed instruments of ratification for a number of bilateral agreements.

While one is to strengthen the government’s anti-corruption, others covered Tax Administration and Intellectual Property Protection.

The Presidency disclosed that the ratification was an important step towards the delivery of President Buhari’s anti-corruption and economic diversification vision.

Details later…

