Presidency says Twitter account threatening free speech in Nigeria is fake



- The presidency has assured Nigerians that it is not against free speech

- They also disowned an account which has been disguising as an official mouth-piece of the Nigerian Military

- Many Nigerians had believed the account was from the military

The presidency has assured Nigerians that it is not against free speech as against the rumours circulating on social media.

To confirm its seriousness, the presidency also disowned a Twitter account posing as a mouth-piece of the Nigerian Military.

Presidency says Twitter account threatening free speech in Nigeria is fake
