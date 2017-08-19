Home | Politics | The mistakes President Buhari made in his speech to Nigerians - Yar’Adua’s ex-spokesman

- Mr Segun Adeniyi criticised the national address given by President Muhammadu Buhari on his return to the country

- He noted that his method of addressing the people was wrong

- He expressed optimism that Buhari can turn things around with Nigerians' support

Mr Segun Adeniyi who served as spokesman to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to the nation after his return from London.

The president’s national address was criticised by a lot of Nigerians by not addressing some of the key issues of the country and Mr Adeniyi has also given his own opinion.

While he noted that President Buhari should not have addressed the people as “Dear Citizens”, he expressed optimism that the president might turn things around with his return.

The former presidential spokesperson said the president needed the support of all Nigerians for him to be able to succeed.

He said: “After more than 100 days away from the country, President Muhammadu Buhari returned last Saturday to a tumultuous welcome.

“It was an indication that he still commands the popular appeal that brought him to power despite the glaring failings of his administration. But his address to the nation on Monday fell far short of expectations.

“First, he started with a wrong salutation. ‘My dear citizens’ does not convey the fact that we (the president and the rest of us) are equal stakeholders in Nigeria. In case he has forgotten, Nigerians are not to him what Britons are to the Queen of England where he has put up residency in recent weeks.

“Perhaps, we should not read too much into just one speech. The president may yet surprise us if the style and substance of his leadership change for the better in the coming weeks, though there remains the small task of first chasing away the rodents that have taken over the number one office in our country!

“However, those writing their own speeches in place of Buhari’s six-minute address would have to wait until they become president of Nigeria or that of their own little dream enclaves.

“Buhari will do this. Buhari will do that. Those are the tales we have been hearing from some time-servers who may not even know the man but are already positioning themselves in the media in a bid to hijack the man and our collective destiny. Yet, the reality of our national condition today is that

“Buhari can do practically nothing without seeking the patience and understanding of Nigerians. And for that to happen, Buhari must be seen to be human. That means having the courage to admit to mistakes and failings (where they occur) along the way and being bold enough to make course corrections.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticised the Monday, August 21 broadcast of President Buhari who recently returned to Nigeria after over 100 days on medical vacation.

The party referred to the president's speech as a 'missed opportunity' to address the important issues affecting the Nigerian people.

In a press release signed by the party's head of publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, the party said Nigeria deserved a richer statement for the president considering he has been away for over hundred days.

