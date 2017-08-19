Home | Politics | BREAKING: President Buhari receives US, UK ambassadors

- President Buhari received U.S. and UK. ambassadors to Nigeria today, Thursday, August 24

- The visit is believed to be connected with the recent return of the president after extensive medical treatment in London

- President Muhammadu Buhari spent 103 days in London for treatment of an undisclosed ailment

President Muhammadu Buhari today, Thursday, August 24, received U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. W. Stuart Symington and U.K. ambassador to Nigeria H.E., Paul T Arkwright at the State House.

The visit of the two ambassadors could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report but it is believed to be connected with the recent return of the president from London.

The president who returned to Nigeria after 105 days away from work spent 103 days in the UK for treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

NAIJ.com had reported the return of President Buhari after 103 days in the United Kingdom where he was on medical vacation.

The president's return was announced by his media aide Femi Adesina in the early hours of Saturday, August 19.

The statement read: "President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London. "The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then."

