Buhari signs new agreement on anti-corruption, tax admin, others



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed the Instrument of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection.

Buhari, who is working from home, after his return from London, made the disclosure on his Twitter handle.

The President stated that it was an important step, in line with the delivery of Anti-Corruption & Economic Diversification Vision.

Buhari also disclosed that he had directed all, “relevant Government agencies and bodies to commence immediate implementation of these agreements.”

“I’ve just signed Instruments of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection.”


