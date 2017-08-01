Home | Politics | Anti-Buhari protesters shift focus to Diezani, demand her extradition

OurMumuDonDo movement, the coalition of groups that asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or return to the country, has demanded the extradition of former Minister for Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke

This is contained in a joint statement on Friday issued by co-conveners, Charles Oputa and Deji Adeyanju.

They said plans have been concluded to hold a two-day sit-out next Monday and Tuesday in front of EFCC office at Wuse 2, Abuja.

OurMumuDonDo said allegations of corruption and wanton looting of public funds and the collective patrimony of Nigerian citizens levelled against Diezani were “mind-boggling”.

“We call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apply for her extradition from the United Kingdom to face prosecution in Nigeria”, it added.

The coalition noted that a Federal High Court has ordered forfeiture of several luxurious properties in highbrow areas across the country discovered to be owned by Diezani to the federal government.

“It is therefore unimaginable that the Federal Government is not pushing for Mrs. Allison-Madueke’s extradition to face punishment for her alleged crimes.

“In this light, we will be holding a 2-day sit-out in front of the EFCC Headquarters to demand that the Federal Government applies for her extradition and prosecution in Nigeria.

“We invite all well meaning Nigerians to join us and participate in this event.”

