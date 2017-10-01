Home | Politics | Federal Executive Council to Discuss 2018 Budget as Meeting Holds Thursday
Buhari Lacks The Power to Sack or Direct The Sack of Maina - Ogunye
Biafra: Fani-Kayode Reacts to Gowon’s Claim That Ojukwu’s ‘Lies’ Caused Civil War

Federal Executive Council to Discuss 2018 Budget as Meeting Holds Thursday



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Federal Executive Council to Discuss 2018 Budget as Meeting Holds Thursday
The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting did not hold today.

A special session of the council will however hold on Thursday to discuss the 2018 Appropriation Bill.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to preside over the meeting.

“Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting will hold tomorrow, Thursday Oct 26. Agenda is #Budget2018, which is currently being finalised,” read a message posted on the Presidency’s Twitter handle.

The Federal Government had promised to ensure that the 2018 Appropriation Bill gets to the National Assembly this month.

If approved by the council on Thursday, the document will be set to be communicated to the federal lawmakers.

It is however still not clear if the October target can still be met with barely four working days left in the month.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Politics Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Federal Executive Council to Discuss 2018 Budget as Meeting Holds Thursday
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Denies Claims He Is Under Probe

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Denies Claims He Is Under Probe

Nnamdi Kanu Fires Shots at Buhari....Find Out What He Have To Say

Nnamdi Kanu Fires Shots at Buhari....Find Out What He Have To Say

"We'll Send Nnamdi Kanu Back to Prison" - Anambra Monarch Threatens IPOB Leader for Committing Sacrilege

"We'll Send Nnamdi Kanu Back to Prison" - Anambra Monarch Threatens IPOB Leader for Committing Sacrilege

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 505