Federal Executive Council to Discuss 2018 Budget as Meeting Holds Thursday

The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting did not hold today.

A special session of the council will however hold on Thursday to discuss the 2018 Appropriation Bill.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to preside over the meeting.

“Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting will hold tomorrow, Thursday Oct 26. Agenda is #Budget2018, which is currently being finalised,” read a message posted on the Presidency’s Twitter handle.

The Federal Government had promised to ensure that the 2018 Appropriation Bill gets to the National Assembly this month.

If approved by the council on Thursday, the document will be set to be communicated to the federal lawmakers.

It is however still not clear if the October target can still be met with barely four working days left in the month.