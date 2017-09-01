Home | Politics | Fake news, misinformation biggest obstacles to 2019 election – Lai Mohammed

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture has said that the use of fake news and misinformation as weapons by the members of the opposition will be a major obstacle to the 2019 general elections.

Speaking at the Nigeria Governors Forum for media handlers of state governors media conference he said: “Never before have this evil twins of misinformation and fake news permeated the public space as they have now. And, make no mistake about it, they have become potent weapons in the hands of the opposition,” the minister said.

“Sadly, they will be the biggest obstacles we are going to face from now till the 2019 general elections. In recent days, you’ve all seen the dangers posed, not just to you but even to the general public, by those who have chosen to use misinformation and fake news as a weapon of choice.”

