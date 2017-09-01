Home | Politics | Fake news, misinformation biggest obstacles to 2019 election – Lai Mohammed
Nigerian Senate Probes Etisalat Over $1.2bn Loan
Rivers APC threatens to recall Reps member, Chidi Wihioka

Fake news, misinformation biggest obstacles to 2019 election – Lai Mohammed



  • 2 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture has said that the use of fake news and misinformation as weapons by the members of the opposition will be a major obstacle to the 2019 general elections.

Speaking at the Nigeria Governors Forum for media handlers of state governors media conference he said: “Never before have this evil twins of misinformation and fake news permeated the public space as they have now. And, make no mistake about it, they have become potent weapons in the hands of the opposition,” the minister said.

“Sadly, they will be the biggest obstacles we are going to face from now till the 2019 general elections. In recent days, you’ve all seen the dangers posed, not just to you but even to the general public, by those who have chosen to use misinformation and fake news as a weapon of choice.”


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Politics Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Fake news, misinformation biggest obstacles to 2019 election – Lai Mohammed
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Denies Claims He Is Under Probe

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Denies Claims He Is Under Probe

Nnamdi Kanu Fires Shots at Buhari....Find Out What He Have To Say

Nnamdi Kanu Fires Shots at Buhari....Find Out What He Have To Say

"We'll Send Nnamdi Kanu Back to Prison" - Anambra Monarch Threatens IPOB Leader for Committing Sacrilege

"We'll Send Nnamdi Kanu Back to Prison" - Anambra Monarch Threatens IPOB Leader for Committing Sacrilege

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 482