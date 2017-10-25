Home | Politics | Rivers APC threatens to recall Reps member, Chidi Wihioka
Rivers APC threatens to recall Reps member, Chidi Wihioka



Leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government of Rivers State, has threatened to recall the member representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chidi Wihioka.

The party accused the lawmaker of anti-party activities and insisted that it would not hesitate to initiate his recall should he continue to misrepresent it and the people of Elele in matters concerning the governorship candidacy of the party.

In a statement signed by 24 leaders of the party in the area on Wednesday, including the former minority leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Elechi Dike, Lawrence Womenazu and 23 others, the APC said Wihioka had already been removed as the local government caucus leader.

The statement read in part, “The member representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Wihioka, may soon be expelled by the All Progressives Congress in his ward and home town, Elele in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State.

“Rising from a recent special leadership caucus meeting of the party in Elele, the party also vowed to initiate the recall of the House of Representatives member if he continues to misrepresent the party and people of Elele in matters concerning the governorship and other primaries of the party yet to be tabled for discussion by party faithful.

“Wihioka is neither attending party meetings nor contributing to its growth. We advise Mr. Wihioka to seek reconciliation with the party structure at all levels as social media campaigns by proxies will not save him from being recalled or expelled from the party should his anti-party activities persist.”


Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

