Sahara Reporters v Saraki: Court declines contempt hearing

An Ilorin, Kwara state High Court Thursday declined to entertain application filed by Senate President Bukola Saraki against the Publisher of online newspapers, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The judge, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye therefore referred the application to the Chief Registrar of the state Ministry of Justice for re-assignment.

The same court had in May this year awarded N4 billion against Mr. Sowore for defaming the character of Senator Saraki.

But, Mr. Sowore (defendant) approached the court praying for stay of execution of the judgement.

While, the case subsists in court, Senator Saraki through his lawyer, Babatunde Olomu accused the Sahara Reporters publisher of scandalous publications against the court.

In a motion of notice dated September 11th, 2017, Mr Olomu sought for “an order for Omoyele (2nd respondent) to appear in court in person and show cause why he should not be committed for contempt of court in respect of publications made scandalizing this court; an order refusing audience to the defendant/respondent in respect of their pending applications before the court until they purge themselves of the said contempt.”

Saraki counsel based his application on “the provision of order 47 of the Kwara state High Court (civil procedure) rules 2005, empowers this court to punish a person for contempt of court by an order for committal; the 2nd defendant had published on several platforms on the World Wide Web, contemptuous and derogatory remarks of this honourable court and the person of the presiding judge, calculated to scandalize the court.”

In his ruling, Justice Oyinloye said “I do not want to be a judge in my own court. I hereby direct counsel to Senator Saraki to redirect the contempt application to the registry for reassignment.”

In his oral application after the ruling, Olomu urged the court to give his application over and above the remaining applications of the defendants.

He prayed the court to “stay further proceedings on other applications pending the outcome of the reassignment of the contempt application by the registry.

Counsel to Sowore, Stanley Imhauaor said the oral application was strange and improper, saying it was an indirect way of arguing the application just referred to the registry for reassignment.

Said he: “The oral application is an attempt to ambush the decision of the application referred to the registry; his application is not proper. This is a very serious application with very serious business.

This court ought not to have entertained this oral application. “Courts are enjoined not to speculate on issues that are not before them. Contempt is quasi criminal in nature. We urge you to discountenance the application.”

In his ruling, Justice Oyinloye said that “I cannot entertain any further proceedings on this matter until the application for contempt of court I referred to the registry is resolve.

“I therefore fixed 24th of November, 2017 for report on the progress made. I also direct the registrar of this court to make sure the application is expeditiously attended to in the next two Weeks at the registry.”