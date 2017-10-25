Home | Politics | SEC DG under fire for allegedly paying himself N104m severance package

- Mounir Gwazo, the director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), allegedly received a severance package from the same commission amounting to the tune of N104 million, when he became DG in 2015

- Gwazo reportedly requested for the money as severance package for his previous position as Commissioner, despite opposition from the head of the SEC’s legal department

- The SEC DG was further accused of violating the rules guiding the SEC, by awarding contracts to his family and friends

- A petition has been written to the House of Representatives, over the alleged fraudulent activities

The director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mounir Gwazo, allegedly requested for, and received a N104 million severance package from the SEC, shortly after he was appointed as head of the commission in 2015, The Cable reports.

Gwazo was appointed by former president Goodluck Jonathan to succeed the former SEC DG, Arunmah Oteh, and previously held the position of executive commissioner at the SEC.

NAIJ.com gathers that Gwazo allegedly requested that he be paid the humongous sum of money as entitlement for holding his previous position for two and a half years.

His request was opposed by Frana Chuwuogo, the acting head of SEC’s legal department; however though, the money was paid into Gwazo’s account.

A petition was reportedly written to the House of Representatives, against Gwarzo.

It read: “On assumption of office as the DG of the Commission, Mr. Gwarzo immediately requested that the sum of N104,851,154.94 (One Hundred and Four Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty-One Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty-Four Naira and Ninety-Four Kobo), be paid to him as severance package for the cessation of his appointment as Executive Commissioner of the Commission.

“The requested severance package in the sum of N104,851,154.94 (One Hundred and Four Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty-One Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty-Four Naira and Ninety-Four Kobo), was paid by the Commission into Mr. Gwarzo’s bank account, held with Guarantee Trust Bank PLC, with account number 0023868895.

“Mr. Gwarzo received the above stated payment of a severance package in total disregard of the opinion of Mr. Frana Chukwuogo, the Acting Head of the Commission’s Legal Department, who clearly stated, in accordance with best practices, that a severance payment can only be paid to an employee of the Commission who has concluded his or her service and has completely disengaged from the Commission and not to an employee who has been promoted within the Commission and has not severed his employment with the Commission.”

The petition further stated that Gwarzo had violated the rules guiding the SEC, by awarding contracts to his family and friends.

It also said illegal transactions were carried out by Gwarzo, his family members and certain directors in the Commission, who were shareholders in his companies.

It read further: “Mr. Gwarzo and two of his relatives are Directors of Outbound Investment Ltd. (the Company). Since Mr. Gwarzo assumed office as DG of the Commission, the Company has been the sole supplier of diesel to the Commission.

“The Company has also supplied air conditioners to the Lagos Zonal office of the Commission, as well as supplied fridge to the Commission. See Appendix BI attached hereto.

“Payments made by the Commission to the Company for contracts executed can be verified from the Company’s bank account held with United Bank for Africa Plc, with account number 1016723428.

“In addition, the Company has executed more contracts for the Commission which are not listed in Appendix B1; however, these contracts can be verified from the Commission’s accounting records.

“Mr. Gwarzo who is the DG of the Commission, is a Director of Medusa Investments Limited (the Company). The only other Director of the Company is Khadija Mustapher, who is also the wife of the DG of the Commission.

“The Company has actively been used by Mr. Gwarzo, as a shell to carry out illegal transactions as is verifiable from the frequent transactions carried out through the Company’s bank account held with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, with Account Number 0023953920.

“Mr. Gwarzo is a signatory to the said Company account. See Appendix B1 attached hereto.

“Mr. Haris Haliru Gwarzo, the younger brother of the DG of the Commission, is the sole proprietor of Northwind Environmental Services (the Company).

“The Company has been engaged by the Commission to clean the Commission’s Kano Zonal Office, since the inception of Mr. Gwarzo’s tenure as the DG of SEC. See Appendixes B1 and B4 attached hereto.

“Payments made by the Commission to the Company for contracts executed, can be verified from the Company’s bank account with Diamond Bank Plc, with Account Number 0095179297.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), warned the general public against investing in crypto currencies, such as Swisscoin, OneCoin, Bitcoin and such other virtual or digital currencies.

The commission stressed that none of the persons, companies or entities promoting crypto currencies had been recognised or authorised by it or by other regulatory agencies in Nigeria to receive deposits from the public or to provide any investment or other financial services in or from Nigeria.

