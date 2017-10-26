Home | Politics | Dino Melaye kneels, begs Senate to help ‘dying’ Kogi workers [VIDEO]
Dino Melaye kneels, begs Senate to help 'dying' Kogi workers [VIDEO]



Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West, caused a stir at the red chamber of the Senate during yesterday’s plenary.

Melaye knelt to beg the Senate to help salvage workers of Kogi State from dying.

He lamented that the civil servants were now Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The lawmaker added that the workers were suffering and needed immediate help from an external body.

In a picture posted on his Instagram page, Melaye could be seen on his knees begging his colleagues to help Kogi State.

“Please save Kogi State, Please help us, Kogi workers are dying,” he wrote.

Watch video below:

“Civil servants in Kogi state have being declared as Internally Displaced Persons (IDP)” – Senator @dino_melaye #TodayInSenatePlenary pic.twitter.com/ElY0OjsDA2

— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 25, 2017


Dino Melaye kneels, begs Senate to help 'dying' Kogi workers [VIDEO]
