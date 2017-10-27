Home | Politics | 2019: Buhari group opens new head office ahead of President’s declaration for re-election [PHOTOS]

Buhari Support Organisation, BSO, on Friday opened its national headquarters in Abuja, in readiness for President Muhammadu Buhari’s anticipated declaration for re-election and commencement of campaigns ahead of 2019

The event had top politicians comprising state governors, Ministers, National Assembly members and government appointees, and diplomats in attendance.

Some of the dignitaries at the event include, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire among others.

Also in attendance is the Controller General of Custom, Col Hamid Ali (retd), while the Chairman of the occasion is Senator representing Lagos East, Adeleke Mamorah.

Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie confirmed the event on her official Facebook page.

Sharing photographs of the event, Onochie wrote: “HAPPENING NOW.

“OPENING OF BUHARI SUPPORT ORGANISATION (BSO) NEW HEAD OFFICE.”

