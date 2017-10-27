Home | Politics | Second term: What Buhari told his supporters ahead of 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has encouraged the 189 Support Groups that worked for his election in 2015 that their work requires a lot of sacrifices both physical and material ahead of 2019 election.

He said this on Friday when he met with the National Committee of the Support Groups, NCBSG, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu and the leader of the Support groups, Senator Abu Ibrahim were part of the delegation of the campaign groups.

The President commended the various support groups working for the progress of his administration, saying posterity will reward their sacrifices for the peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.

He assured them of the judicious use of available national resources for the betterment of all Nigerians.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said, “I am grateful for your sacrifices. Your work requires a lot of sacrifices both physical and material.

“I do not think anybody will join this organisation for material reasons.

“What you are doing is for the nation and not for me as an individual. Therefore, there is no way you can lose because what you are doing is for posterity.”

